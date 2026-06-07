PSNI security policing stats 2025/26 revealed

The latest Police Recorded Security Stats Report has been published by the PSNI and the NI Statistics and Research Agency.

It details figures from security-related crime over the previous 12 months, broken down by council area.

The largest change was in arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. There were five arrests in the 12 months to March 2026, down nine from the previous 12-month period.

Shooting incidents in Derry City and Strabane also fell over the same period, dropping from four to two.

The number of bombing incidents in the district remained unchanged at two.

Derry City and Strabane recorded the second-highest number of paramilitary-style assaults in Northern Ireland, with four incidents. That figure was unchanged from the previous year and was second only to Belfast City, which recorded eight.