Cockhill Celtic take victory over Buncrana Hearts – Inishowen Football League Results 8/12/2024

Cockhill Celtic threw up a shock to upset Buncrana Hearts’ winning routine.

Having won seven games from seven, Buncrana Hearts were expected to continue in their winning ways.

This is Buncrana Hearts’ first defeat so far in the Inishowen Football League 2024 and first time to drop points.

Cockhill Celtic opened the scoring sheet with a first goal from Stephen Duffy, followed by a second goal from Luke Rudden.

The game ended in a 2-1 score line.

Buncrana Hearts still top the table with 21 points followed by Cockhill Celtic on 17 points.

Jackie Crossan Premier Division:

Cockhill Celtic 2 V 1 Buncrana Hearts

Carn FC P V P Clonmany Shamrocks

Greencastle FC 1 V 3 Culdaff FC

Aileach FC 2 V 0 Redcastle United

HML Plant Hire Division One:

Buncrana Res 2 V 3 Dunree Res

Carn Youths P V P Cockhill Youths

QPS 4 V 1 Moville Celtic

Rashenny FC 0 V 2 Gleneely Colts

Inishowen Engineering Division Two:

QPS Youth P V P Redcastle Res

Culdaff Res 9 V 2 Rashenny RES

Carrowmena FC 0 V 4 Cockhill Colts

Glengad Res 2 V 4 Rashenny Youths

Clonmany Res 1 V 1 Illies Res

Aileach Youths 5 V 4 Dunree Res

Cockhill RES 8 V 1 Moville Res