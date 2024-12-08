Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Cockhill Celtic take victory over Buncrana Hearts – Inishowen Football League Results 8/12/2024

Cockhill Celtic threw up a shock to upset Buncrana Hearts’ winning routine.

Having won seven games from seven, Buncrana Hearts were expected to continue in their winning ways.

This is Buncrana Hearts’ first defeat so far in the Inishowen Football League 2024 and first time to drop points.

Cockhill Celtic opened the scoring sheet with a first goal from Stephen Duffy, followed by a second goal from Luke Rudden.

The game ended in a 2-1 score line.

Buncrana Hearts still top the table with 21 points followed by Cockhill Celtic on 17 points.

 

Jackie Crossan Premier Division:
Cockhill Celtic 2 V 1 Buncrana Hearts
Carn FC P V P Clonmany Shamrocks
Greencastle FC 1 V 3 Culdaff FC
Aileach FC 2 V 0 Redcastle United

HML Plant Hire Division One:
Buncrana Res 2 V 3 Dunree Res
Carn Youths P V P Cockhill Youths
QPS 4 V 1 Moville Celtic
Rashenny FC 0 V 2 Gleneely Colts

Inishowen Engineering Division Two:
QPS Youth P V P Redcastle Res
Culdaff Res 9 V 2 Rashenny RES
Carrowmena FC 0 V 4 Cockhill Colts
Glengad Res 2 V 4 Rashenny Youths
Clonmany Res 1 V 1 Illies Res
Aileach Youths 5 V 4 Dunree Res
Cockhill RES 8 V 1 Moville Res

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda car
News, Top Stories

New policy allows Gardaí to drive against traffic when pursuing criminals on motorways

8 December 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

8 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Person dies following Kerry collision

8 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

garda car
News, Top Stories

New policy allows Gardaí to drive against traffic when pursuing criminals on motorways

8 December 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

8 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Person dies following Kerry collision

8 December 2024
469458219_9240749892635934_5421185774134270176_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing following Storm Darragh

8 December 2024
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Key Government formation talks to take place this week

8 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube