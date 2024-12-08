Cockhill Celtic take victory over Buncrana Hearts – Inishowen Football League Results 8/12/2024

Cockhill Celtic threw up a shock to upset Buncrana Hearts’ winning routine.
Having won seven games from seven, Buncrana Hearts were expected to continue in their winning ways.
This is Buncrana Hearts’ first defeat so far in the Inishowen Football League 2024 and first time to drop points.
Cockhill Celtic opened the scoring sheet with a first goal from Stephen Duffy, followed by a second goal from Luke Rudden.
The game ended in a 2-1 score line.
Buncrana Hearts still top the table with 21 points followed by Cockhill Celtic on 17 points.
Jackie Crossan Premier Division:
Cockhill Celtic 2 V 1 Buncrana Hearts
Carn FC P V P Clonmany Shamrocks
Greencastle FC 1 V 3 Culdaff FC
Aileach FC 2 V 0 Redcastle United
HML Plant Hire Division One:
Buncrana Res 2 V 3 Dunree Res
Carn Youths P V P Cockhill Youths
QPS 4 V 1 Moville Celtic
Rashenny FC 0 V 2 Gleneely Colts
Inishowen Engineering Division Two:
QPS Youth P V P Redcastle Res
Culdaff Res 9 V 2 Rashenny RES
Carrowmena FC 0 V 4 Cockhill Colts
Glengad Res 2 V 4 Rashenny Youths
Clonmany Res 1 V 1 Illies Res
Aileach Youths 5 V 4 Dunree Res
Cockhill RES 8 V 1 Moville Res