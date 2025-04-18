Renewed calls for mental health supports for defective block homeowners

There are renewed calls for mental health supports to be put in place to support defective block homeowners.

It follows recent research published by Ulster University, which laid bare the stark impact the crisis is having on affected homeowners.

30% of people who took part in the survey were found to be suffering from severe depression, while a third said they had suicidal thoughts.

Councillor Joy Beard has called on Donegal County Council to write to the Health Minister, seeking a meeting to discuss targeted mental health interventions for defective block homeowners.

She says while people’s homes are crumbling around them, so too is their health: