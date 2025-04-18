Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Renewed calls for mental health supports for defective block homeowners

There are renewed calls for mental health supports to be put in place to support defective block homeowners.

It follows recent research published by Ulster University, which laid bare the stark impact the crisis is having on affected homeowners.

30% of people who took part in the survey were found to be suffering from severe depression, while a third said they had suicidal thoughts.

Councillor Joy Beard has called on Donegal County Council to write to the Health Minister, seeking a meeting to discuss targeted mental health interventions for defective block homeowners.

She says while people’s homes are crumbling around them, so too is their health:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mentalhealth
Audio, News

Renewed calls for mental health supports for defective block homeowners

18 April 2025
Foyle Port Cruise
Audio, News

North West set for significant surge in cruise tourism

18 April 2025
Traffic Lights
News

Several sets of traffic lights not working in Letterkenny

18 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-18 122747
Top Stories, News

Over 1,000 without power in Letterkenny this afternoon

18 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

mentalhealth
Audio, News

Renewed calls for mental health supports for defective block homeowners

18 April 2025
Foyle Port Cruise
Audio, News

North West set for significant surge in cruise tourism

18 April 2025
Traffic Lights
News

Several sets of traffic lights not working in Letterkenny

18 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-18 122747
Top Stories, News

Over 1,000 without power in Letterkenny this afternoon

18 April 2025
Westminster
News

Protest to show support for Legacy Act to get underway at Westminster

18 April 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Two men charged to court following £170,000 drug haul yesterday

18 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube