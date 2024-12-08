Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Danny Duffy wins first pro fight

Raphoe’s bantamweight ring warrior “Dangerous” Danny Duffy got his professional boxing career off to a flying start on Saturday evening in the Setu Arena Waterford.

Duffy outpointed England’s Jake Pollard with referee Emile Tiedt scoring all four rounds to Duffy 40 points to 36.

The Strabane based puncher will be back in action again at a major tournament in the Devenish Complex Belfast on 8th February.

Danny is ciached by Raphie’s Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keavney, and is managed by Jason Quigley.

