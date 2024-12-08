Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results: Sunday 8/12/24

Brian McCormick Premier Division:

St Catherines FC 0 V 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers 3 V 1 Fanad United

Bonagee United 2 V 3 Keadue Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 0 V 2 Gweedore Celtic

Swilly Rovers 0 V 2 Kildrum Tigers

 

TDA Appliance Divsion One:

Milford United 11 V 0 Lifford Celtic

Cranford FC 1 V 2 Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic 3 V 3 Glenea United

Gweedore United 1 V 4 Lagan Harps

Ballybofey United 0 V 1 Donegal Town

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two:

Drumoghill 6 V 2 Raphoe Town

Dunkineely Celtic 2 V 6 Whitestrand United

Drumkeen United 3 V 3 Deele Harps

Letterbarrow Celtic 0 V 2 Kerrykeel 71

 

Top Stories

garda car
News, Top Stories

New policy allows Gardaí to drive against traffic when pursuing criminals on motorways

8 December 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

8 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Person dies following Kerry collision

8 December 2024
