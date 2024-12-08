Donegal Junior League Results: Sunday 8/12/24

Brian McCormick Premier Division:
St Catherines FC 0 V 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Letterkenny Rovers 3 V 1 Fanad United
Bonagee United 2 V 3 Keadue Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 0 V 2 Gweedore Celtic
Swilly Rovers 0 V 2 Kildrum Tigers
TDA Appliance Divsion One:
Milford United 11 V 0 Lifford Celtic
Cranford FC 1 V 2 Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic 3 V 3 Glenea United
Gweedore United 1 V 4 Lagan Harps
Ballybofey United 0 V 1 Donegal Town
Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two:
Drumoghill 6 V 2 Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic 2 V 6 Whitestrand United
Drumkeen United 3 V 3 Deele Harps
Letterbarrow Celtic 0 V 2 Kerrykeel 71