Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

8 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Person dies following Kerry collision

8 December 2024
469458219_9240749892635934_5421185774134270176_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing following Storm Darragh

8 December 2024
