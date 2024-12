Dungloe ladies were defeated by Carryduff in the Ulster Minor Final.

The Donegal side went in at half time only two points down with everything to play for but Carryduff managed to keep Tony Boyle’s team scoreless in the second half.

The Down team were the stronger side and secured a clear victory with a score line of 3-09 to 1-03.

Daire Bonner reports for Highland Radio will the full time report…