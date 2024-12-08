Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dylan Browne McMonagle and Dublin Journal win again

Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle took a double on Saturday at the Ballarat racecourse in Australia.

He had wins on Dublin Journal and Place of Gold.

It was a third victory for Dylan on the Ben, Will and JD Hayes trained Dublin Journal. He rode it twice to success in his stint down under twelve months ago.

It’s also three wins for his current trip to Australia.

