At least 43,000 people have died since the beginning of the war in Gaza 14 months ago.

That’s according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health which says Gaza has become a graveyard for Children and families.

At least 22 people died last Wednesday following 2 separate airstrikes at the Al Mawasi and Nuseirat camps.

Peter Powell CEO of UNICEF Ireland, says 50,000 children are suffering from malnutrition in Gaza.