A person has died following a crash in Kerry this morning.

The single car collision happened on the N22 at Islandmore, Clonkeen, near Killarney shortly after 7am.

Meanwhile, a teenager remains in critical condition following a collision involving an e-scooter in County Kerry yesterday evening.

The youth was found with serious injuries, at St Brendan’s Road in Tralee at 6.30pm, and taken to University Hospital Kerry.