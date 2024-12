Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power in Donegal today.

Around 70 properties are affected by Storm Darragh.

The ESB says it could be a week before power is restored to some properties due to the scale of the damage.

They say any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

They also advise customers to keep updated on www.PowerCheck.ie for restoration times.