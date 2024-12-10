79% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

The results of the National Inpatient Experience Survey 2024 have been launched today.

79% of survey participants who were admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital said that they had a good to very good experience in hospital.

Of the 970 people admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital over the survey period and invited to participate, 367 took part, a response rate of 38%.

79% of people who were admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital said they had a good to very good overall experience, compared to 85% nationally.

‘Care on the ward’ was the stage of care with the highest scores, with 74% of people (258 of 349) saying that the hospital room or ward where they stayed was very clean.

The overall rating of care experience for Letterkenny University Hospital was significantly lower than the national average.

Score for ‘Admissions’ and overall care experience were lower in 2024 compared to scores in 2022.

Nationally, 27.4% waited less than six hours for admission at emergency departments, that figure was 17.8% in Letterkenny.

The percentage of people who waited between six and 12 hours was 32.6% both nationally and in Letterkenny.

However, the figures for waiting 12 to 24 hours were higher in Letterkenny, at 35.9%, compared to 26.6% nationally.

Positive elements in Letterkenny included food and areas for improvement included clear answers from doctors in the emergency department and on the ward, and patient confidence and trust in hospital staff.

The full report can be found HERE.