Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour, we hear Deputy Marian Harkin’s concerns over the Mercosur deal and its potential impact on Ireland and later Susan Grey from PARC discusses potential plans to replace penalty points with speed awareness courses:

This hour includes Community Garda Information, concerns over access to free MRIs for Laya health insurance customers in Donegal and we chat to a Syrian woman living in Ireland:

We hear of funding to upgrade the gym at the ATU before Greg is joined by Archbishop Eamon Martin who attended a series of events at the weekend to mark the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in France. There news on an increase in consumer spending this Christmas and details from the annual report from Men Overcoming Violence: