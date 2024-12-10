Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour, we hear Deputy Marian Harkin’s concerns over the Mercosur deal and its potential impact on Ireland and later Susan Grey from PARC discusses potential plans to replace penalty points with speed awareness courses:

This hour includes Community Garda Information, concerns over access to free MRIs for Laya health insurance customers in Donegal and we chat to a Syrian woman living in Ireland:

We hear of funding to upgrade the gym at the ATU before Greg is joined by Archbishop Eamon Martin who attended a series of events at the weekend to mark the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in France. There news on an increase in consumer spending this Christmas and details from the annual report from Men Overcoming Violence:

Top Stories

Arrest
News

Two arrested for driving offences in Derry

10 December 2024
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating car break-ins in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
nexus 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

40th Anniversary of Nexus marked in the NI Assembly

10 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 December 2024
