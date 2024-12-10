Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Tributes paid to Jody Gormley

Tributes are being paid today to former Tyrone footballer Jody Gormley.

The 53 year old past away on Tuesday after a brave but short battle with cancer.

The Trillick manager guided his side to a Tyrone Senior Club Football championship final this year where he informed his players afterwards that his diagnosis was terminal.

Jody played for the Tyrone and London county teams while he coached for Down following his retirement from inter-county play, and held the role of Antrim football manager.

He also lead Newry’s Abbey CBS to the schools’ Hogan Cup title.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

waterbus
Audio, News, Top Stories
10 December 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Criminal damage incidents being probed in Letterkenny, Dungloe and Donegal Town

10 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating weekend assault in Convoy

10 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Another burst water main affecting supplies in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

waterbus
Audio, News, Top Stories
10 December 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Criminal damage incidents being probed in Letterkenny, Dungloe and Donegal Town

10 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating weekend assault in Convoy

10 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Another burst water main affecting supplies in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly to vote on whether to continue with the Windsor Framework

10 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-10 084247
Audio, News, Top Stories

ISME urging people to shop local this Christmas

10 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube