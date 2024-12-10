Tributes paid to Jody Gormley

Tributes are being paid today to former Tyrone footballer Jody Gormley.

The 53 year old past away on Tuesday after a brave but short battle with cancer.

The Trillick manager guided his side to a Tyrone Senior Club Football championship final this year where he informed his players afterwards that his diagnosis was terminal.

Jody played for the Tyrone and London county teams while he coached for Down following his retirement from inter-county play, and held the role of Antrim football manager.

He also lead Newry’s Abbey CBS to the schools’ Hogan Cup title.

Jody Gormley died this evening. Life is so unfair. I hope his family can take some comfort, in knowing that he was stunning human being. He was the best of us❤️ pic.twitter.com/yTvuuqrzph — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) December 9, 2024

“And obviously a Trillick man” – Jody Gormley Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air – Eternal Rest Be Upon Him pic.twitter.com/phH6700DhQ — Trillick GAC (@TrillickGAC) December 9, 2024

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jody Gormley. Throughout his illness, Jody showed incredible strength, courage, and resilience. His empowering words will continue to inspire and help so many others as they navigate their own battles in life. My thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/IcpY5mKiIq — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) December 9, 2024

🙏Cross Rangers are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Jody Gormley.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gormley family, fellow Gaels @TrillickGAC @TyroneGAALive & colleagues & students @AbbeyCBS

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/vXBraXoiaV — Crossmaglen Rangers (@crossrangers) December 9, 2024