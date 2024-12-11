Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters – Ep 222: Mark Doherty of the Century (Cinema) Complex

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore’s guest is Mark Doherty, owner of the Century Complex in Letterkenny, which in addition to the multi-screen cinema also boasts a superb indoor Century Play area for kids, a new indoor crazy golf facility, reality darts, shuffleboards and much more including the Backstage Restaurant, Bida’s Corner bar and corporate facilities.

Chris paid a visit to the complex to catch up with Mark about all their latest developments, as well as looking at how the whole cinema industry and experience has evolved over the decades.

They discuss the box office hits in the cinema, the growth of kids’ films, online bookings and changing technology, and Mark gives an upbeat outlook regarding business and indeed living in Donegal.

For the full programme, listen here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Top Stories, News

McConalogue welomes overnight agreement on EU fish quotas

11 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube