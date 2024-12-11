Business Matters – Ep 222: Mark Doherty of the Century (Cinema) Complex

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore’s guest is Mark Doherty, owner of the Century Complex in Letterkenny, which in addition to the multi-screen cinema also boasts a superb indoor Century Play area for kids, a new indoor crazy golf facility, reality darts, shuffleboards and much more including the Backstage Restaurant, Bida’s Corner bar and corporate facilities.

Chris paid a visit to the complex to catch up with Mark about all their latest developments, as well as looking at how the whole cinema industry and experience has evolved over the decades.

They discuss the box office hits in the cinema, the growth of kids’ films, online bookings and changing technology, and Mark gives an upbeat outlook regarding business and indeed living in Donegal.

For the full programme, listen here: