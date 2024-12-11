Donegal County Convention to take place in Pettigo

The Donegal County Convention takes place this evening hosted by the Pettigo club.

The majority of the main officer positions will remain, however, there will be a new secretary as Naomh Muire’s Declan Martin leaves the role, with Ardara’s Mary Kelly set to take his place.

Sinead Breen of the Setanta club and Na Rossa’s Packie McDyer will contest for PRO while Eddie Byrne of Killybegs and Darren Collins of MacCumhaills are to battle for the assistant secretary role.

Delegates will also be elected for Central and Ulster Council.

Proceedings at The Termon Centre in Pettigo get under at 7pm.