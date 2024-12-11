Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour, we hear how the Northwest Breast Cancer Ball will not go ahead this year after being cancelled because of storm Darragh and we debate if we should drop the practice of referring to teachers as Ms or Mr:

We get an update of progress on the new Finn Harps Stadium, Grainne has her view on formal titles for teachers and we hear a GPs reservations over the distribution of an anti-choking device in schools:

Anne outlines her negative experience with NowDoc, we hear how LUH scored in the HIQA patient survey, Chris is in with business news and we hear of a road safety initiative in the run up to Christmas:

Top Stories

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
