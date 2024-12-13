Oscar Traynor Preview – Donegal & Inishowen set to collide once again

This weekend sees the opening fixture in the Oscar Traynor Trophy here in the North-West.

With the Donegal League and the Inishowen League the only two participants in the province, the two teams will meet in a 2-legged tie to decide who will progress to the next round.

The first of those legs is on Saturday afternoon at Maginn Park.

Eamonn Sheridan was recently appointed as the Donegal League boss for the campaign – and, even though Donegal won this fixture last year, Sheridan is under no illusions as to how tough of a task Saturday will be…

Inishowen are captained by perhaps one of the most decorated amateur footballers in the country.

Cockhill Celtic’s experienced centre-half Peter Doherty has taken on the captaincy role for Diarmuid O’Brien’s team.

Doherty is looking forward to the challenge but is aware of the quality of the opposition…