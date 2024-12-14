Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Experienced defender signs on at Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Joe Gorman.

The defender brings a wealth of experience to Finn Park, having represented a number of clubs in the UK, League of Ireland and Irish League.

Gorman came through the academy ranks at Crewe Alexandra, then moving to Scotland with Caley Thistle. He returned to Ireland, playing for Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United before moving back across the water spending time with Maidenhead United, Airdrieonians, Biggleswade United, Blyth Spartans and Clyde.

The 30 year-old then made the switch to Cliftonville until signing with Longford in 2020, helping De Town gain promotion to the Premier Division. He has since had spells with Galway United, Treaty United, Bray Wanderers, Lucan United, Warrenpoint Town and most recently Bluebell United.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media: “I’m really happy to have Joe on board. He brings a wealth of experience having competed in both the Irish League and League of Ireland. He knows the division, and his knowledge and leadership will be a massive boost to what is a young squad.”

Speaking after signing, Harps’ latest recruit said: “I’m buzzing to get going. Harps are a great club, and once Murph laid out his plans for the season and the role I can play it was a no brainer. I’m just excited to get going now and get to work in January to build for what will hopefully be a big 2025.”

Gorman becomes the twelfth player to commit for 2025, along with Oisin Cooney, Lucas Daunhauer, Kevin Jordan, Darragh Coyle, Max Hutchison, David Cawley, Tony McNamee, Gavin McAteer, Gavin Gilmore, Aaron McLaughlin and Max Johnston.

