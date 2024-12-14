Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Number of Irish prisoners in custody rises by 11%

The average number of prisoners in custody last year increased by 11.1 per cent with the daily population reaching 4,582.

The Irish Prison Service says it is facing significant challenges with a rising prison population.

Figures contained in the Irish Prison Service Annual Report for 2023 reveal last year the number of committals to prison increased by 12.7 per cent compared to the previous year.

The service says the increase, coupled with a growing number of prisoners serving longer sentences, continues to place pressure on the prison system.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Image-2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into Moville fire

14 December 2024
470182717_896600679316046_8303013275371665906_n
News, Top Stories

Convicted murderer on the run from Derry prison

14 December 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attend scene of serious road traffic collision in Dungannon

14 December 2024
A prisoner behind the jail cell bars .
News, Top Stories

Number of Irish prisoners in custody rises by 11%

14 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Image-2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into Moville fire

14 December 2024
470182717_896600679316046_8303013275371665906_n
News, Top Stories

Convicted murderer on the run from Derry prison

14 December 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attend scene of serious road traffic collision in Dungannon

14 December 2024
A prisoner behind the jail cell bars .
News, Top Stories

Number of Irish prisoners in custody rises by 11%

14 December 2024
drink drive
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 300 drivers arrested for drug and drink driving in new national Garda Christmas campaign

14 December 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Tanáiste to mark second anniversary of Private Séan Rooney’s death

14 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube