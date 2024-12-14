Number of Irish prisoners in custody rises by 11%

The average number of prisoners in custody last year increased by 11.1 per cent with the daily population reaching 4,582.

The Irish Prison Service says it is facing significant challenges with a rising prison population.

Figures contained in the Irish Prison Service Annual Report for 2023 reveal last year the number of committals to prison increased by 12.7 per cent compared to the previous year.

The service says the increase, coupled with a growing number of prisoners serving longer sentences, continues to place pressure on the prison system.