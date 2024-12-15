Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police appeal for information as man (80s) remains in critical condition following Dungannon collision

Police are appealing for information following a serious two-car collision in Dungannon yesterday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9.20am on the Ballygawley road.

One driver, aged in his 80s, remains in a critical condition, while the other was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The PNSI are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw a black Volkswagen Golf and white Vauxhall Insignia, to contact them on 101.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam or other footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man injured during assault in Ballybofey takeaway

15 December 2024
Fine_Gael_vs_Fianna_Fail_Header
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government formation talks continuing between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail

15 December 2024
I0000saNCcqsrlC8
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holyhead Port to remain closed until Thursday

15 December 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating sudden death of woman in Down

15 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man injured during assault in Ballybofey takeaway

15 December 2024
Fine_Gael_vs_Fianna_Fail_Header
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government formation talks continuing between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail

15 December 2024
I0000saNCcqsrlC8
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holyhead Port to remain closed until Thursday

15 December 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating sudden death of woman in Down

15 December 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Garda remains in critical condition following serious assault in Dublin

15 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information as man (80s) remains in critical condition following Dungannon collision

15 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube