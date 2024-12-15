Police appeal for information as man (80s) remains in critical condition following Dungannon collision

Police are appealing for information following a serious two-car collision in Dungannon yesterday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9.20am on the Ballygawley road.

One driver, aged in his 80s, remains in a critical condition, while the other was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The PNSI are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw a black Volkswagen Golf and white Vauxhall Insignia, to contact them on 101.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam or other footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it.