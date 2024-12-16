Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ferry ticket holders encouraged to book alternative routes

The Government is “ramping up” public transport to meet rerouted passengers because of Holyhead’s port closure.

Ferry ticket holders have been encouraged to rebook for alternative routes as its is unknown when the port, which closed due to damage caused by Storm Darragh, will reopen.

Stephen, who has been staying with family in Carrickfinn in Donegal, has had instead opt to travel via Belfast to Liverpool to return home to Manchester as his initial Ferry was rerouted to Rosslare in County Wexford.

He told Greg Hughes, he will now be out more money for having to change travel company:

