Lions Club Auction and Dunnes Stores Food Appeal Raises €20,000 worth of Vital Donations for Local Food Banks

Generous Donegal businesses and the public have come together to raise nearly €20,000 for the Donegal Food Response Network through the efforts of the Letterkenny Lions Club and its Annual Auction in partnership with Highland Radio.

This year’s auction, now in its second year, raised over €13,000 through online bidding, with vouchers donated by more than 100 local businesses. Many vouchers achieved bids as high as 90% of their donated value, showcasing the community’s enthusiasm and support.

In addition to the auction, the Lions Club’s 25-year partnership with Dunnes Stores in Letterkenny brought in nearly €6,000 worth of food and cash donations during the recent national Dunnes Stores Food Appeal. Over two days, generous donations from the public were collected and distributed across the 21 food banks supported by the Donegal Food Response Network.

John O’Connell, Chair of the Lions Club Donegal, extended his gratitude: “The success of this auction and food appeal demonstrates the incredible generosity of the people and businesses of Donegal. Every euro and item donated will support families struggling this Christmas. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Margaret Larkin, Head of Operations at the Donegal Food Response Network, added: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown through the Lions Club Auction and Dunnes Stores Food Appeal. These funds and donations will go a long way in helping the 21 food banks across the county, ensuring families across Donegal receive vital help during the festive season. Thank you to everyone involved for their efforts and generosity—it means so much to those we support”.

Letterkenny Lions Club is dedicated to supporting charities in the community all year long and comprises members from all walks of life. If you are interested in joining, please contact the Lions Club through its website at www.letterkennylionsclub.com.Visit www.donegalfoodresponse.ie for more information on how to support your local foodbank.