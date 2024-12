Deputy Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party is one of over 60 new TDs entering the Dail for the first time today.

He says it’s an honour and privilege for him to be representing the thousands of affected defective concrete block homeowners in the 34th Dail.

The Dail has just reconvened this afternoon after Deputy Verona Murphy was earlier elected as the new Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

Deputy Ward says he will be taking to the floor of the Dail later today: