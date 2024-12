Nominations for a new Taoiseach are now underway in the Dail, after Simon Harris tendered his resignation earlier, as part of the new term.

However as there’s no Government in place yet, a new leader won’t be selected.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty a short time ago proposed Mary Lou McDonald as the next Taoiseach.

He told the Dail that a new Government is needed to deliver change: