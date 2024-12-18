Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 18th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 18th:

Ballyglissane Episode 5

18 December 2024
Charles Ward Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward speaks in the Dail for the first time

18 December 2024
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday December 18th

18 December 2024
Pearse Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty proposes Mary Lou McDonald as next Taoiseach

18 December 2024
