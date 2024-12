People in Donegal are being encouraged to check the charities’ register before donating this Christmas.

There are 515 registered charities in Donegal.

The Charities Regulator is urging people to ensure they are giving money to a registered charity with a full list available on checkacharity.ie.

Charities Regulator CEO, Madeleine Delaney says it’s important that people take a moment to make sure who they are donating to are who they say they are: