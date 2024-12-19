Motorsport: Derry’s McErlean seals spot in World Rally Championship for 2025

Josh McErlean says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to get a chance to compete in the World Rally Championship.

The Derry driver has secured a place on the M-Sport Ford team for the 2025 season.

25-year-old McLean steps up from a Toksport Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 after three full seasons in WRC2 – peaking with second place at this year’s Rally Portugal.

Josh, who’s backed by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, has no prior Rally1 experience but will tackle all 14 rounds in 2025, beginning with the Monte Carlo Rally in January.

Alongside his new co-driver, Eoin Tracey, they’ll take part in 14 rallies across four continents next year.

“Joining M-Sport Ford next year to drive the Puma Rally1 in the World Rally Championship is truly a dream come true,” said McErlean.

“I’ve always aspired to compete at the highest level of motorsport, and now that opportunity is becoming a reality. I’m incredibly excited to be working with such a professional and dedicated team, and Eoin and I are ready to give it everything.

“This is a massive step in my career, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved— Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, John Coyne, supporters, family, and the team—for making this possible. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”

M-Sport is eager to welcome McErlean, Treacy, and the MI Rally Academy team to its Rally1 ranks as they embark on this new chapter together in 2025.

“M-Sport is renowned for giving opportunities to up-and-coming talents in the sport,” said Richard Millener, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Principal.

“With the backing of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, that is exactly what we will be doing for Josh and Eoin. 2025 will be a huge challenge for them both, but a once in a lifetime chance to show the world that they have what it takes to forge a career at the pinnacle of the sport.

“We need to continue to invest in new and emerging talent in the WRC, I am proud to be able to give another two guys the chance to do this.

“The targets and expectations for the year will be very sensible, but I know that the team and all the Irish fans will be behind the pairing and this opportunity for them. I am really looking forward to working with them, and the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy to make this a positive season for us all.”

John Coyne, founder and patron of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy is delighted to see McErlean and Treacy progress into the pinnacle of the sport.

“The Academy’s purpose is to identify and develop young Irish athletes to compete successfully at the highest levels of the World Rally Championship,” he says.

“As key members of our Academy development programme, Josh and Eoin have made tremendous progress in applying their natural talents and developing their skills. I’m looking forward to continuing to guide and support their progress over the coming years at the top level of the sport.”