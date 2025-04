A man has died after collapsing on Errigal Mountain in County Donegal.

Donegal Mountain Rescue and the Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter were called to the scene yesterday afternoon, along with a critical care doctor.

The emergency teams worked together to stabilise the casualty, who was then airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The local Coroner has been informed, and preparations are being made for a post-mortem examination.