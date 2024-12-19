Static speed camera to go live on N13 tomorrow

Tomorrow Gardaí in Donegal and across Ireland will conduct the final National Slow Down Day in 2024.

It marks the end of a three-week speed reduction operation.

Tomorrow will also see a third static speed camera go live on the N13.

The static speed camera will go live tomorrow on the N13 at Killyverry, near Newtowncunningham.

It is currently in the commissioning and testing phase.

However, once officially live, it means the drivers travelling in excess of the 100km/h posted speed limit, will be subject to prosecution and will receive a fixed charge penalty notice.

This entails a €160 fine and three penalty points.

On accumulating 12 penalty points within any given three-year period you will be automatically disqualified from driving for six months.