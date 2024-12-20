Council refutes ‘lack of communication’ claims over Ballymacool houses

Donegal County Council has refuted claims there has been a lack of communication from them in efforts to secure a number of properties in the Ballymacool area of Letterkenny.

Last week, Phil Boyle of Twin Estates expressed frustration over what he said was a lack of urgency and communication from the Council regarding the potential sale of the 9 homes under the Tenant-in-Situ scheme.

Donegal County Council has confirmed it has been actively engaged in efforts to secure the homes since Twin Estates Ltd’s decision to sell the properties.

They say, contrary to reports suggesting a lack of communication, the Council has been in ongoing contact with the vendor and has taken significant steps to progress the potential purchase of the properties.

The local authority says claims they have not been in contact with the vendor since initial block test results were received in October are inaccurate.

In a statement, the Council says it reverted to the vendor with a number of queries in November relating to outstanding information needed to enable the consultant engineer to make a recommendation on the properties.

While a response was received from the vendor, the Council says, it did not adequately address the outstanding information.

Shortly thereafter, the vendor is said to have withdrawn from the process.

The Council has committed to continue to actively engage with the tenants and vendor to protect families from eviction and secure alternative accommodation.

Full Statement:

Further to recent reports in relation to the Councils interest in acquiring 9 homes in Ballymacool, Letterkenny, the Council confirms that it has been actively engaged in efforts to secure these homes under the Tenant-in-Situ scheme to provide stability and security of tenure for tenants since the decision of the vendor, Twin Estates Ltd, to sell the properties. The Councils involvement in this matter reflects our attempt to assist and protect families from eviction, and ensure continuity in their housing arrangements.

Contrary to reports suggesting a lack of communication, Donegal County Council has been in ongoing contact with the vendor and has taken significant steps to progress the potential purchase of these homes.

In this regard, the Council received initial test results from the vendor in October 2024. It has been reported that the Council has not been in touch with the vendor since then. This is inaccurate. During November the Council reverted to the vendor with a number of queries. These queries related to outstanding information that the Council would have expected to have been provided in order to enable the consultant engineer to make a recommendation to the Council on the houses. While a response was received from the vendor, it did not adequately

address the outstanding information. Shortly thereafter, the vendor advised the Council by email that he had withdrawn from the process. The Council is disappointed that the vendor has decided to withdraw from the process at such a late stage.

The Council remains committed to assisting the affected tenants and addressing their housing needs. We will continue to actively engage with the tenants and the vendor to protect families from eviction and secure alternative accommodation at the earliest opportunity. We understand the stress and uncertainty the tenants are experiencing and encourage them to continue to engage directly with our housing team as we seek to identify suitable alternative accommodation. The Council would hope that the vendor will cooperate in this regard.