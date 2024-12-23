Large turn out to Dungloe protest yesterday



Hundreds of people gathered yesterday in protest in Dungloe.

It follows a security alert in the local post office on Friday, during which a man in his 20s became agitated and threatened staff.

He was since arrested.

Gary Sweeney, a resident of Dungloe, took to social media and organised a protest yesterday afternoon following the incident.

It’s his belief that a certain business owner needs to be shown that the community will no longer watch him “endanger the townspeople with the introduction of criminals and convicts.”

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the incident is now in the care of the authorities: