Large turn out to Dungloe protest yesterday


Hundreds of people gathered yesterday in protest in Dungloe.

It follows a security alert in the local post office on Friday, during which a man in his 20s became agitated and threatened staff.

He was since arrested.

Gary Sweeney, a resident of Dungloe, took to social media and organised a protest yesterday afternoon following the incident.

It’s his belief that a certain business owner needs to be shown that the community will no longer watch him “endanger the townspeople with the introduction of criminals and convicts.”

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the incident is now in the care of the authorities:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube