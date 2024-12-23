Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Derry is released pending further enquiries

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an aggravated burglary in the Canterbury Park area of Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Meanwhile, Police in County Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage in Newbuildings in the early hours of Saturday.

Shortly before 2am, it was reported that a man threw a bottle at the window of a house in the Stoneypath area, and also kicked a vehicle sitting outside it.

He was described as being aged in his 20s, approximately 5 ft 4 in height, of slim build, and wearing a white hoodie and dark coloured trousers.

post letter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Today last chance to send cards and letters in time for Christmas

23 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

23 December 2024
Police 1
Top Stories, News

Man left in critical condition following Omagh crash

23 December 2024
melvin
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works begin at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane

23 December 2024
