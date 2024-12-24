Bishops stress the true meaning of the season in special Christmas Eve broadcast

People are being urged to remember the true spirit of the season on this Christmas Eve.

On a special Nine til Noon Show this morning, Bishop Emeritus Philip Boyce, the retired Bishop of Raphoe said Christmas is rooted in poverty and inclusiveness………..

Meanwhile the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Bishop Andrew Forstrer stressed the importance of hope at a time when the situation internationally seems very bleak.

He said this struck him very forcefully while singing at a carol service over the weekend…………….