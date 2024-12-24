Dungloe hotelier to no longer accept homeless vouchers following protest

The owner of Sweeney’s Hotel in Dungloe has issued a statement following a protest in the town on Sunday.

In the statement, P.J. Boyle states that his establishments will no longer accept individuals sent from the housing sector of local government following recent events.

The statement says that Sweeney’s Hotel has engaged with the local authority for several years in accepting recipients of homeless vouchers awaiting permanent housing on a bed-and-breakfast basis.

The hotel is not privy to their social standing, personal data, including criminal record or any medical history.

They are also not authorised to carry out a vetting process.

In response to the upset and unrest in the Rosses and the wider community, the organisation has decided they can no longer accept these individuals.

P.J Boyle goes on to outline that he and his relative own several hospitality businesses in the Dungloe and says that none of these were fashioned with a view to attract or accommodate anybody with anti-social tendencies.

It is Mr. Boyle’s understanding that the last voucher issued by local authorities expired on Thursday, the 19th of December.

Statement in full:

“Over the last couple of years we have engaged with local authorities in Donegal to house people identified as social housing applicants availing of Homeless vouchers and awaiting permanent housing. These individuals were residing with us on a bed and breakfast basis.

My understanding is the applicants arrive at our premises after a phone call from the housing department from a housing officer asking if we have vacancies. Once it is established that we have a vacancy, the person or persons are given our details and contact us directly.

We are not privy to their social standing, personal data, including criminal record nor any medical history.

We are not authorised nor have we have any authority to vet people. We accept people on the basis that the local authority as a housing authority deem the people suitable to be provided with temporary accommodation at one our locations. We do not discriminate

against people based on race, religion or gender orientation.

In response to the upset and unrest in the Rosses and the wider community we have taken the tough decision that we can no longer accept individuals sent from the housing sector of local government.

My cousin and I own several businesses in the Dungloe area of which I am the Director, including two hotels, a bed and breakfast and a hostel, along with several buildings all designed for hospitality. We have not designed nor fashioned any of these premises with a

view to attract or accommodate anybody with anti-social tendencies. We take it that the local

government agencies who request temporary accommodation for individuals deem them

suitable to be accommodated at one of our venues. We employ approximately 120 people in

the locality.Although I cannot speak about individuals nor do I wish to, I would like to state the following

as fact.

From April 2022 until July 2024 we housed a number of people under the DCEDIY

(Ukrainian refugees) scheme.

We do not and have never accommodated any persons identified on the IPPS scheme (International protection procurement services)

My understanding is the last voucher issued to us by local authorities expired on Thursday,

the 19th of December.”