Woman confirmed after Fermanagh crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in County Fermanagh, close to the Cavan border.

Police received reports of the collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin shortly after 10.50 last night.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The Ballyconnell Road was closed overnight, but has now reopened.

