Defective Blocks must be DCC’s priority in 2025 – Kennedy

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council believes significant advances will be made in the provision of social housing in 2025.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says the series of special meetings that began earlier this year is bringing a new focus, and that’s important.

However, she says it’s clear that progress in addressing the defective blocks crisis must be the top priority for the coming year.

Cllr Kennnedy says the fact that the 100% Redress Party had four members elected to the council and a TD elected to the Dail shows the level of support they have on the ground, and that must be acknowledged and responded to by government and department officials………

 

You can hear the full interview with Cllr Kennedy here –

found
Missing Donegal man located

27 December 2024
Defective Blocks must be DCC’s priority in 2025 – Kennedy

27 December 2024
Business Matters – EP 224: Seabound Engineering making waves

27 December 2024
Three people being questioned about Newtownards murder

27 December 2024
