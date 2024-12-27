Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGinley wins fast Finn Valley St. Stephen’s Day 5k

More than 500 people took part in the annual St Stephen’s Day 5k hosted by Finn Valley AC.

Sean McGinley was first in a very fast 14.39, ahead of club mates Oisín Ó Gailín in 14.40 and Jon Jo Doherty third in 15.04.

Elsa Moore of Lifford-Strabane AC was the leading lady in 17:56, with Angeline McShane from Spartans second in 18:00 seconds dead and Finn Valley AC’s Eimear McGinley third in 18:27.

The race was started by club stalwart Neil Martin.

For the full results, click here: http://bit.ly/3Pg5B4p

Missing Donegal man located

27 December 2024
niamh kennedy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks must be DCC’s priority in 2025 – Kennedy

27 December 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – EP 224: Seabound Engineering making waves

27 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Three people being questioned about Newtownards murder

27 December 2024
Advertisement

