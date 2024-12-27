McGinley wins fast Finn Valley St. Stephen’s Day 5k

More than 500 people took part in the annual St Stephen’s Day 5k hosted by Finn Valley AC.

Sean McGinley was first in a very fast 14.39, ahead of club mates Oisín Ó Gailín in 14.40 and Jon Jo Doherty third in 15.04.

Elsa Moore of Lifford-Strabane AC was the leading lady in 17:56, with Angeline McShane from Spartans second in 18:00 seconds dead and Finn Valley AC’s Eimear McGinley third in 18:27.

The race was started by club stalwart Neil Martin.

For the full results, click here: http://bit.ly/3Pg5B4p