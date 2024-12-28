Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Will Patching to leave Derry City and join English League Two side

Will Patching

Derry City midfielder Will Patching is moving to Carlisle United on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Patching, 26, will joins the struggling League Two side when the January transfer window opens, following the expiration of his deal with Derry.

He made over 130 appearances, scoring 35 goals.

A former Manchester City youth player, he had a spell with Dundalk ahead of their 2020 season, and then went to Derry City, initially on loan, in 2021.

He returned to Dundalk and scored in both legs of their Europa Conference League play-off game whilst also featuring in the majority of their Premier Division games that season, before going back to the Brandywell club.

 

windy
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Year’s storm possible as cold snap moves in

28 December 2024
psni logo
News

Police appeal for information following Ballygawley assault

28 December 2024
Greg Hughes
News, Top Stories

Donegal Camino raises over €120,000

28 December 2024
Ryanair in sky_high res
News, Top Stories

Delivery of 29 aircrafts to Ryanair to create 2000 jobs

28 December 2024
Advertisement

