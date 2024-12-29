Success for Donegal Drivers at the Maiden City Motor Club’s annual Turkey Run Rally

All three podium places at the Maiden City Motor Club’s annual Turkey Run Rally were taken by Donegal drivers.

The rally was held at the former Shackelton Army Barracks in Ballykelly on Saturday, 28th of December.

After five stages, Carndonagh duo Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran took top spot in their Volkswagen Polo R5 while another Carndonagh pair, Daniel and Tiernan Doherty came in second place with Pettigo’s Kevin Eves and Chris Melly in third position.

In the two-wheel drive section, Mac Walsh and Brian Gibbons finished second.

In Class 2, Adam Doherty and Michael Ward finished in second while PJ McDermott and Johnny Baird took fourth place ahead of Eamonn Russell and Marty McBrearty in fifth position with Ben Burrowes and Patrick Durning rounding out the class.

In Class 4, Lee McLaughlin and Paul Creamer took the win from Enda McBride and Declan Farren with Damien Cullen and Jason Wilkinson third.

Kilmacrennan’s Sam and Robbie Stewart finished fourth.

Danny O’Donnell and Adrian Rankin, Caolan and Aaron Reid, Stephen Doogan and Conor Hagan, Jamie Boyle and Shane O’Neill, Conor Carroll and Mark Convey, James Cannon and Michael O’Donnell, Phelim McGowan and Daniel Ferry and James Doherty and Damien Sheridan all finished in that order with some fantastic times posted throughout the day.

Lee Burke and Dion Coyle had an impressive run in their MK2 escort to take second place in Class 5.

In Class 6, Mac Walsh and Brian Gibbons claimed second place.

Kilmacrennan’s Alan Sweeney and Sean Doherty took their escort home in a solid fourth spot in Class 7.

Carndonagh’s Kevin and Katie Wilson were the only Donegal representatives in Class 8 where they finished in second spot.