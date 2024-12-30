Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps add Shels Gavin Hodgins to 2025 panel

Finn Harps have announced the signing of striker Gavin Hodgins from Shelbourne FC.

Hodgins, an Irish underage international, is a graduate of the Shelbourne FC academy, where he scored an impressive 67 goals in 61 appearances. The 19-year old made his senior debut aged just 16 and was most recently on loan with NIFL Premiership side Glenavon FC.

Harps Manager Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie, “I’m delighted to have Gavin on board for the 2025 season. He is a brilliant young talent arriving from the Champions Shelbourne and a player who has been capped at underage level with Ireland and someone who can really bring us that bit of quality in the final third. I have no doubt Gavin can go and excite the fans at Finn Park.”

Speaking after the signing, Hodgins said: “I’m very happy to have signed for Finn Harps. It’s a great club with great fans. I can’t wait to get going and playing for this club and hopefully have a successful season.”

