Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two men arrested during Police patrol in Derry

Two men were arrested in Derry during a Police patrol on New Year’s Eve.

Police were conducting a routine patrol in the Bloomfield Park area on Tuesday when they stopped a car.

A 28 year old man was subsequently charged with driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark. He has since appeared in Court.

While a 40 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs. He has been released on bail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Historic Structures Fund
News, Top Stories

People in Donegal urged to apply to Historic Structures Fund 2025

2 January 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested during Police patrol in Derry

2 January 2025
Cat
Top Stories, News

Animals in Need Donegal issue warning after suspected cat poisoning in Ballintra

2 January 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal 5% higher at end of 2024 compared to 2023

2 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Historic Structures Fund
News, Top Stories

People in Donegal urged to apply to Historic Structures Fund 2025

2 January 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested during Police patrol in Derry

2 January 2025
Cat
Top Stories, News

Animals in Need Donegal issue warning after suspected cat poisoning in Ballintra

2 January 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal 5% higher at end of 2024 compared to 2023

2 January 2025
money cash budget euro (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Budget changes come into effect

2 January 2025
snow ice weather cold (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cold snap on the way as temperatures drop

2 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube