Two men arrested during Police patrol in Derry

Two men were arrested in Derry during a Police patrol on New Year’s Eve.

Police were conducting a routine patrol in the Bloomfield Park area on Tuesday when they stopped a car.

A 28 year old man was subsequently charged with driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark. He has since appeared in Court.

While a 40 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs. He has been released on bail.