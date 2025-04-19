Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Essential repair works commence at Austins Department store in Derry

Essential repair works have commenced at Austins Department store in Derry.

The iconic building was acquired by the Inner City Trust in March.

The Trust is now considering future uses of the building.

The Inner City Trust has confirmed that contractors have commenced a program of minor, but urgent, work at the former store to arrest building decay and secure the site.

The works are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Efforts to improve the presentation and lighting of the iconic building at ground level have seen the display of historic photos of Austins throughout the years placed on the building’s exterior.

Inner City Trust’s Chair, Venerable Reverend Robert Miller, has confirmed that the current works will enable the Trust’s consultants to safely undertake thorough building appraisals, including detailed architectural surveys, material investigations, heritage analysis, detailing scope of repairs and refurbishment, and development of design options for a reimagined Austins.

The Trust envisages that construction works will begin on site next year.

