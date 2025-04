People are being urged to slow down, use their lights in heavy rain and leave space between yourself and others on the roads this weekend.

It comes as Gardaí crack down on speed, intoxicated driving and distracted driving for the bank holiday weekend.

Around 51 per cent of motorists also say they feel less safe now than they did 10 years ago, according to iReach.

Conor Faughnan, Consultant with the RIAC, says despite that, we have come a long way: