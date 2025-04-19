Donegal-based priest appears in court, charged with alleged ‘attempted sexual communication with a child’

A Donegal-based Catholic priest has appeared in court, charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

58-year-old Fr Edward Gallagher, of Orchard Park, Lifford, was arrested on Thursday, following an incident outside a Derry hotel.

Fr Edward Gallagher appeared via video link at a special sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court sitting in Dungannon this morning.

He has been charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child between the 2nd and the 17th of April.

The priest from the Derry Diocese said he understood the charge against him.

According to RTÉ News, a lawyer for the priest applied for legal aid, saying his client would have been in receipt of a modest stipend but that “the circumstances of this case are such that that will obviously cease.”

There was no application for bail, and Fr Gallagher has been remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link on the 1st of May.

The Diocese of Derry say they are aware of an incident outside a hotel in the Derry city involving a priest of this diocese and understand that the PSNI have been involved.