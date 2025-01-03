Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry trade unionist and leading member of Credit Union movement to be laid to rest today

A Derry trade unionist and a leading member of the Credit Union movement in Ireland is to be laid to rest today.

Uel Adair from Newbuildings passed away on New Year’s Day.

He was a former President and Director of the Irish League of Credit Unions.

Derry Credit Union is among those paying tribute to Mr Adair.

They say he made a significant difference to the lives of many members both nationally and locally.

Mr Adair’s funeral service will take place today in WJ O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, Eglinton at 12:30pm.

