Tadhg Ryan departs Derry City

Tadhg Ryan

Derry City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has completed a move to Irish Premiership side Glenavon.

The Limerick native spent two years at the Brandywell, having previously played for Bohemians, Cork City and Galway United.

On a statement on social media, Candy Stripes goalkeeper coach Coach Michael Dougherty said:

“I personally want to thank Tadhg for everything he gave myself, the GKs & the club over the past 2 seasons. He is an outstanding person & goalkeeper. We wish Tadhg every success as he moves onto a new challenge.”

Top Stories

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, News

NW wettest region in Ireland in December – Met Eireann

3 January 2025
snow ice weather cold
Top Stories, News

Cold snap causing difficult travelling conditions in Donegal

3 January 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry and Strabane warn children may be unaware they are being sexually exploited

3 January 2025
healthy food
Top Stories, News

Funding announced to develop sustainable marketplace in Donegal

3 January 2025
