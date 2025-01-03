Tadhg Ryan departs Derry City

Derry City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has completed a move to Irish Premiership side Glenavon.

The Limerick native spent two years at the Brandywell, having previously played for Bohemians, Cork City and Galway United.

On a statement on social media, Candy Stripes goalkeeper coach Coach Michael Dougherty said:

“I personally want to thank Tadhg for everything he gave myself, the GKs & the club over the past 2 seasons. He is an outstanding person & goalkeeper. We wish Tadhg every success as he moves onto a new challenge.”