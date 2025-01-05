Daniel McCauley says “it’s an unbelievable feeling” as Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin progress to All Ireland Junior Semi Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are through to the All Ireland Junior Semi Final, and have picked up the Twinning Cup in the process, as they dispatched of British Junior Champions Tara in London this afternoon.

Having raced into a 5-point lead early on, the Muff side were down to 14 men when Kevin Lynch received a black card which allowed Tara back into the contest before half time.

With the aid of a first half goal from Drew McKinney, Naomh Padraig led 1-07 to 0-05 at the interval.

After the break, a further goal from McKinney followed by green flags from Caolan McColgan and Ronan Hoy set Daniel McCauley’s side on their way to an impressive 4-10 to 1-08 victory.

Manager McCauley joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport after the game and said it was “an unbelievable feeling”…