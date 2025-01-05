Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Daniel McCauley says “it’s an unbelievable feeling” as Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin progress to All Ireland Junior Semi Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin manager Daniel McCauley

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are through to the All Ireland Junior Semi Final, and have picked up the Twinning Cup in the process, as they dispatched of British Junior Champions Tara in London this afternoon.

Having raced into a 5-point lead early on, the Muff side were down to 14 men when Kevin Lynch received a black card which allowed Tara back into the contest before half time.

With the aid of a first half goal from Drew McKinney, Naomh Padraig led 1-07 to 0-05 at the interval.

After the break, a further goal from McKinney followed by green flags from Caolan McColgan and Ronan Hoy set Daniel McCauley’s side on their way to an impressive 4-10 to 1-08 victory.

Manager McCauley joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport after the game and said it was “an unbelievable feeling”…

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

5 January 2025
Take-care-on-icy-roads
News, Top Stories

Road users asked to exercise caution during weather warning

5 January 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

New study shows 30% of Irish-trained GPs emigrate

5 January 2025
new-orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Belfast man living in New Orleans says community is in shock

5 January 2025
Advertisement

