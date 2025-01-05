Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road users asked to exercise caution during weather warning

The Road Safety Authority is asking motorists to exercise caution during the low temperature warning.

Met Éireann are warning of frost and ice during the night, which could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, icy patches and travel disruption.

The RSA says road users should:

  • Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer
  • De-mist the inside of your windows thoroughly 
  • Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration
  • Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin
  • Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls

Pedestrians are also being urged to be extra cautious while walking on the roads.

  • Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths
  • Remember that footpaths may not be treated so walk with extreme care
  • Make sure you are wearing appropriate footwear, wear shoes or boots with appropriate traction
  • Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.
