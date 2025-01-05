Road users asked to exercise caution during weather warning

The Road Safety Authority is asking motorists to exercise caution during the low temperature warning.

Met Éireann are warning of frost and ice during the night, which could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, icy patches and travel disruption.

The RSA says road users should:

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer

De-mist the inside of your windows thoroughly

Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin

Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls

Pedestrians are also being urged to be extra cautious while walking on the roads.