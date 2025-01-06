Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Litter levels in Buncrana improve

Litter levels in Buncrana have improved.

According to the latest IBAL survey, the town has been ranked 18th out of the 40 towns and cities surveyed across Ireland – improving from ‘moderately littered’ in 2024 to ‘clean’.

Inspectors gave a special mention to Swan Park. They say it is exceptionally well presented and maintained, sensitive to the local environment.

The Festival Park was described as spotless throughout. The report from An Taisce says the amenity is a credit to users and those responsible for the maintenance of it.

All aspects of the residential area of Castle Park were all found to be in very good order.

Six sites in Buncrana received the top ranking with no heavily littered ones noted.

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
Top Stories, News

Litter levels in Buncrana improve

6 January 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for next Government to appoint more women to Cabinet

6 January 2025
snow
Audio, News, Top Stories

41,000 homes and businesses still without power due to adverse weather

6 January 2025
Lifford Credit Union
Top Stories, News

Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

6 January 2025
Advertisement

