Litter levels in Buncrana improve

Litter levels in Buncrana have improved.

According to the latest IBAL survey, the town has been ranked 18th out of the 40 towns and cities surveyed across Ireland – improving from ‘moderately littered’ in 2024 to ‘clean’.

Inspectors gave a special mention to Swan Park. They say it is exceptionally well presented and maintained, sensitive to the local environment.

The Festival Park was described as spotless throughout. The report from An Taisce says the amenity is a credit to users and those responsible for the maintenance of it.

All aspects of the residential area of Castle Park were all found to be in very good order.

Six sites in Buncrana received the top ranking with no heavily littered ones noted.